Veep’s Kevin Dunn is set to co-star opposite Elisabeth Shue in TNT drama pilot Constance, from Team Downey, Sonar Entertainment and Studio T.

Written by KC Perry and directed by Jesse Peretz, Constance is a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young (Shue), whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

Dunn will play Dale Fogerty, the City Manager at City Hall, and Constance’s (Shue) boss. “Glowing with entitlement,” he tries to be sensitive to his employees, but even in his most genuine of moments and with the best of intentions, he still operates from a place of clueless privilege.

Dunn will film Constance alongside his duties on HBO’s Veep, which is shooting its final season. Dunn is a series regular on the Emmy-winning comedy series, playing White House Chief of Staff Ben Cafferty. His packed schedule also includes a recurring role on Showtime’s upcoming drama series City On A Hill after appearing in the pilot.

Constance is produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers.

Dunn, who also will be seen in the Rupert Wyatt-directed Captive State, is repped by manager Steven Siebert at Lighthouse Entertainment and Gersh.