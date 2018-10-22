Hannah Rae (Broadchurch) is set as a series regular opposite Elisabeth Shue in TNT’s drama pilot Constance, from Team Downey, Sonar Entertainment and Studio T.

Written by KC Perry and directed by Jesse Peretz, Constance is a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows former beauty queen-turned-small town bureaucrat, Constance Young (Shue), whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics. Kevin Dunn co-stars as Constance’s boss at City Hall and Gless as Constance’s mother.

Rae plays Hannah Olivia Young. She’s Constance’s (Shue) ultra-competitive, somewhat disaffected and precociously snarky daughter, who uses pageant wins as her golden ticket out of this sleepy beach town.

Rae recently wrapped shooting feature film Carmilla directed by Emily Harris. Additional recent credits include the role of Courtney in Stephen Merchant’s forthcoming feature Fighting with My Family, Emma in the feature City of Tiny Lights alongside Billie Piper, and as Daisy in the second and third series of Broadchurch on ITV1.

She is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Curtis Brown.