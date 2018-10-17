Morning after ABC unveiled its Roseanne Barr-less Roseanne spinoff The Conners, cast members Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Maya Lynn Robinson exchanged carefully crafted questions and answers with Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos.
Barr – fired by ABC last spring after posting a racist tweet describing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” – did not seem to like the episode, Stephanopoulos said, diplomatically. He read a brief excerpt from a very long statement Barr had issued after the episode aired, in which she said her character’s “opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show.”
Stephanopoulos did not mention Barr also had tweeted after the episode aired: “I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!”