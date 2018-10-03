BREAKING: New Line has tapped Michael Chaves to direct Conjuring 3 as James Wan steps away from directing duties on the franchise, Deadline has confirmed. Wan, who has Aquaman coming out this Christmas, will continue to produce under his Atomic Monster label alongside Peter Safran via his Safran Company.

Chaves recently directed the studio’s upcoming The Curse of La Llorona due out April 19 next year, a pic that’s not in The Conjuring universe. Chaves made his feature directorial on that pic and Conjuring 3 of course reunites him with New Line and Atomic Monster who also produced that movie. Chaves was discovered after directing the award-winning horror short The Maiden. La Llorona’s logline: Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

David Leslie Johnson who penned The Conjuring 2 returns to write the threequel which centers on 1970s paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Wan’s Conjuring movies launched a genre franchise that has minted $1.57 billion for Warner Bros. New Line with the recent spinoff The Nun becoming the highest grossing title in the universe with over $330M.