Another one bites the digital dust. Conde Nast Chief Digital Officer Fred Santarpia is stepping down from his post after six years with the company. His last day will be November 2.

Santarpia took on a major role in building Conde Nast’s digital business. A memo from Conde Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg said of his exit: “Through dramatic upgrades to our digital products and performance, the ability to scale and monetize our audience and the development of critical digital partnerships, he successfully helped pave the way for a cohesive global effort and we will build on that foundation.”

Santarpia’s replace has not been announced, but his departure follows the exit of Dawn Ostroff, who left her post as Conde Nast Entertainment President and joined Spotify as Chief Content Officer. In addition to Santarpia and Ostroff, there seems to be a Conde Nast exodus with Teen Vogue Chief Content Officer Phillip Picardi leaving for Out Magazine in August and Jim Nelson stepping down from his post as GQ Editor-in-Chief after 15 years.