Assuring his viewers that “a little less” Conan will be just fine, talk host Conan O’Brien finished the final hour-long episode of Conan last night, detailing the previously announced plans that will see the show’s new 30-minute format debuting January 2019.

Until the return, O’Brien said, the show will be on hiatus, but its host certainly won’t. In addition to leading the 18-city tour Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, O’Brien has the TBS special Conan Without Borders: Japan set for Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10/9c pm.

Other Conan projects in the works is a new podcast set for November, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and, early next year, a new website called “Conan 25,” featuring a comprehensive, digitally remastered collection of thousands of episodes from O’Brien’s 25-year history on Late Night, The Tonight Show and Conan.

And in addition to it all, O’Brien said he’ll remain active on social media – Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. “It’s arguably too much,” O’Brien said.

On last night’s hour-long finale, O’Brien explained his decision to go with the band-less hour-hour format: “I’m going to a half hour so I can spend more time on the things I really love – and I’m not talking about my wife and children. That ship sailed a long time ago. I’m talking about travel shows around the world, silly remote pieces, interviewing brilliant and distinct people.”

O’Brien also promised that the new 30-minute format in January will feature a new, improved look for the host himself with some “radical” cosmetic surgery. “That’s worth taking a break for,” he said, then showed this rendering of how he might look:

And next is O’Brien’s heartfelt tribute to his musical cohorts, Jimmy Vivino & The Basic Cable Band (the same band headed by Max Weinberg up until 2010). The band won’t be part of the new shorter show, which O’Brien, holding back tears, addresses here (just before the band good-naturedly launches into “I Should Have Quit You A Long Time Ago.”