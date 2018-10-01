Comedy Central has tooned up its first Animated Shorts Program, for which creators submit shortform animation ideas directly to the cable network with the potential to sign a development deal.

Based on sister net Nick’s Animated Shorts Program, from which grew hit series The Loud House, the goal of Comedy Central’s Program is to build an artist development incubator and provide creators with the unique opportunity to get their ideas directly to Comedy Central’s development team. Led by development executives Jose Acevedo, Ian Friedman, Kelci Parker and Michael Stanger, the initiative continues Comedy Central’s tradition of breaking new comedy talent.

“We hope the Animated Shorts Program is an evolution of our continuous history of finding the next great comedic voices,” said Babineau and Larsen. “We are grateful to the very smart people at Nickelodeon who originated this incubator, and we are excited to put the Comedy Central touch on it with hopefully the same successful results Nickelodeon has found.”

The Animated Shorts Program is open for submissions beginning today and is available to creators throughout North America. The program seeks submissions one to three minutes in length featuring any and all styles and techniques of animation, including 2-D, digital 2-D, CG, stop-motion or mixed media. The deadline for submissions is December 31; click here for details.