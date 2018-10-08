Comcast may have won its battle to acquire European pay-TV giant Sky but that doesn’t seem to have stopped the issue of the editorial independence of Sky News raising its head again.

British Culture Minister Jeremy Wright has warned the NBC Universal owner that it still expects the U.S. firm to adhere to strict rules for the news channel.

“I’ve left them in no doubt at all about the importance of editorial independence and Sky News, and what we expect not just over the immediate period following the changes to corporate ownership, but in the longer term,” Wright told Sky News itself.

The British politician said he had found reassurances previously offered by Comcast “persuasive”, but warned that he wanted them to be “firmed up”. “We want to make sure they are committed to Sky News in the long term and committed to its editorial independence,” he added.

Many had believed that the issue of editorial independence would be forgotten after the Philadelphia-based firm beat Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox to take control of the Bulletproof broadcaster, but it seems British politicians have other ideas.

The company is hoping to wrap up its acquisition of Sky by the end of October.