EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has set the cast for its YA pilot College, from 6 Balloons filmmaker Marja-Lewis Ryan and producers Channing Tatum and Jill Soloway. Amy Forsyth (Rise), Jessica Sula (Recovery Road), Max Willems (Let’s Kick It), Zainne Saleh (The Night Shift), X. Lee, Birgundi Baker (The Chi) and Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish) are set as series regulars and Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween) will recur.

Created by Marja-Lewis Ryan, College digs beyond the headlines that make college campuses ripe for drama and steps inside the shoes of six roommates as they hook up, mess up and grow up on their own terms.

Forsyth is Kaylee, 18, hard, tattooed, and smart, she is a foster kid. Kaylee is a direct young woman, considered by her friends, “most likely to succeed”

Sula plays Addison, 19, self-possessed, unflappable, very comfortable in her own skin, she is a sophomore. From London, studying bio-medical engineering.

Willems portrays Samson, 19, mature, self-deprecating, with a confident, easy demeanor, he is one of Kaylee’s roommates. Born in Paris, raised in Munich, affluent, a second-year freshman with a sense of humor, he’s a drug addict / dealer in active recovery.

Saleh is Riya, 18, overly talkative, funny, prissy, she is the daughter of a professor and is pursuing a career in medicine.

Lee plays Teddy, 18, transgender male, quiet, gamer, freshman from the Bay Area. He’s self-conscious and sweet and wants to have a clean start in college.

Baker portrays Maleeka, 18, sardonic, sensitive, sheltered, unsure, a virgin, with a very protective mother, she is a freshman. School has barely begun, but a homesick Maleeka is ready to go home

Carnahan is Logan, 18, a formerly-overweight newly- attractive frat-type. Logan looks the part of a cocky dude but he’s secretly a virgin with a crush on Maleeka. He’s charming though occasionally culturally insensitive (at best) and has a lot to learn.

Sarkis is Enaas, 19, Addison’s wealthy friend. Enaas comes from oil money.

College is a joint production between Free Association and Topple Productions, with Channing Tatum (6 Balloons), Jill Soloway (Transparent), Reid Carolin (6 Balloons), Andrea Sperling (Transparent), and Peter Kiernan (6 Balloons) as executive producers.

Forsyth’s most recent TV credits include key roles in Rise and Channel Zero. She’s repped by AMI Artist Management, Gersh and David Dean Management.

Sula will next be seen in Scream: The TV Series. She recently appeared in miniseries Godless, guest-starred in Lucifer and played Maddie Graham in Recovery Road. She’s repped by Gersh, Waring and McKenna and manager Molly Madden.

Carnahan recurs on Grown-ish (Freeform), Colony (USA), Best Friends Whenever (Disney), & The Thundermans for Nickolodean. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Link Entertainment and Richard Genow & Matt Rosen of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Willems is repped by Benny Stroat, Buchwald and Asian Cinema Entertainment. Salah is repped by The Glick Agency and McGuffin Management. Baker is repped by Gray Talent Group and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.