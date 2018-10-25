EXCLUSIVE: Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is boosting the next generation of filmmakers, sponsoring two Scout Film Festival Emerging Storyteller grants at the upcoming third annual event, set for early next year.

Trevorrow is funding a $10,000 grant split between the 18 and under and 19 to 24 categories, and will join the panel of judges to review and select the winner. The Emerging Storyteller grant is an opportunity for emerging filmmakers worldwide to receive $5,000 and in-kind support for the completion of a new short narrative, documentary project, or work in progress in one of the two age categories.

“Today’s technology gives young filmmakers from all backgrounds an unprecedented opportunity to create,” said Trevorrow. “I’m proud to partner with the Scout Film Festival to support our next generation of storytellers.”

Scout Film Festival is a nonprofit, annual international event held in Stowe, VT. It was founded with the vision of providing a platform for young voices to connect and empowering emerging young filmmakers worldwide through short film. Thethird annual festival is being held on January 4-6, 2019.

Scout is accepting submissions for the grant through November 16. The winner will be announced and the prize distributed at the Scout Film Festival awards ceremony on January 5, 2019 at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.

“We are honored to have the generous support of Colin Trevorrow in our Short Film Grant program,” said Scout founder Anna Colavito. “This is an important time to encourage the creativity and expression of young people and to provide forums for thought and discussion.”

Scout, in partnership with Visura.co, recently launched its Career Development Program, supporting filmmakers aged 24 and under. This program works to offer grants, scholarships, mentorships, internships and other career opportunities to emerging filmmakers worldwide.

Scout’s 2018 Emerging Storytellers grant industry jury includes: