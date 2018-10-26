Disney Channel star Peyton List is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of YouTube Premium’s Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai.

In the critically praised dramedy Cobra Kai, from Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook Entertainment, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles from the Karate Kid film franchise. The epic adversaries return to the dojo, thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

List will play Tory, a troubled teen who is new to the Valley.

Former Bunk’d and Jessie star List was recently seen in Hulu’s thriller series Light As A Feather, in a guest-starring role on CBS’ Happy Together and in YouTubeRed’s The Thinning: New World Order. List is repped by CAA.