Paul Walter Hauser (Kingdom) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming second season of YouTube Red’s Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai.

In the critically praised dramedy Cobra Kai, from Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook Entertainment, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles from the Karate Kid film franchise. The epic adversaries return to the dojo, thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. A down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Hauser’s character and storyline are being kept under wraps.

Hauser was recently seen in a supporting role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and next will be seen in upcoming Netflix film Beats and Mindy Kaling’s Late Night. On TV he’s known for the recurring role of Keith on Kingdom. Hauser is repped by Artists First & CAA.