The publicity drums are beating for the second season of Cobra Kai, the YouTube Premium web series that takes the Karate Kid film series 30 years into the future, following the aftermath of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament that was the original film’s focus.

A Tweet featuring the main characters, including original film star Ralph Macchio, has already generated a huge buzz online. The tweet touts the success of the online series, which just had its first episode (released free) pass the 50 million views mark on YouTube. The second season of the subscription service series on YouTube Premium will return early in 2019 for ten episodes.

Cobra Kai follows Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka), the main antagonist from the original film, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This sets the stage for a renewed rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who is struggling after the death of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, and decides to join the venture as a way to find himself. The show focuses on the two men trying to work out their pasts through karate.

Interspersed in that drama are the story arcs of the Cobra Kai students who have their own drama involving karate and outside the dojo.

Disney Channel star Peyton List is set for a recurring role in the second season. List will play Tory, a troubled teen who is new to the Valley. Former Bunk’d and Jessie star List was recently seen in Hulu’s thriller series Light As A Feather, in a guest-starring role on CBS’ Happy Together, and in YouTubeRed’s The Thinning: New World Order. List is repped by CAA.

The Cobra Kai web show is executive produced by actor Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, John Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and produced by Katrin L. Goodson and Bob Wilson for Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.