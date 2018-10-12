CNN host Don Lemon has attacked Kanye West with racially charged remarks, saying the music star’s appearance at the White House was “a minstrel show.”

Lemon, who has been a constant critic of President Donald Trump, took umbrage at West’s appearance in the Oval Office as a new music licensing law was signed.

“I have no animosity for Kanye West,” Lemon said on CNN. “I’m just going to be honest and I may get in a lot of trouble for it. I actually feel bad for him. What I saw was a minstrel show today. Him in front of all these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans, because every one of them is sitting either at home or with their phones, watching this, cringing.”

Lemon blamed Trump, saying the President exploited someone “who needs help.” West has previously been hospitalized for what was termed exhaustion, and has been known to make public statements that many feel are erratic.

“Kanye needs help, this has nothing to do with being liberal or a conservative. We have to stop pretending… like this is normal,” Lemon said.

West has been an outspoken supporter of the President, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and trying to address the post-Saturday Night Live audience about Trump in an onstage rant.

During the meeting, West said Trump may have been surprised that a “crazy motherf—er” like himself would endorse him, adding, “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now.”