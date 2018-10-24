CMT is continuing their growth and gearing up for 2019 with a slate of new and returning shows for their Thursday night line-up which includes the new unscripted series show Racing Wives as well as the second season of Music City, both premiering on January 3. The network has also announced the return of Wife Swap which will debut on February 28.

Racing Wives is exactly what it sounds like: a series following the lives of the wives of racecar drivers. The new unscripted series offers a rare glimpse inside the opulent, eye-popping mansions and private planes that regally decorate the banks of Lake Norman, North Carolina. The cast features sisters-in-law Ashley and Samantha Busch, married to Kurt and Kyle Busch, who are each balancing family life with their own ambitions. Looking to take her rightful spot in the wives’ club is Whitney Ward Dillon, former cheerleader and now wife of a driver who is torn between fitting in with her fellow wives while staying true to her best friend and cheerleader ride-or-die, Mariel Lane. Also featured is Amber Balcaen, an aspiring NASCAR driver who is new to the racing community and left everything, including her boyfriend, back home in Canada to come to North Carolina to pursue her dream. Racing Wives debuts January 3 at 9 pm ET/PT. Watch the teaser below.

Music City is set to return next year with a 10-episode second season. From The Hills creator Adam DiVello, the hit docuseries follows a group of young adults entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing dream of success, fame and romance in Nashville. Season two will feature a shocking break up, a wedding, a cutthroat Miss USA competition, unexpected friendships and new explosive rivalries. Returning are fledgling musician Kerry, and his wife, Rachyl, personal trainer Jackson, and his cousin, pageant queen Alexandra, as well as musicians Jessica and Alisa, who are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their love lives. New faces this season include Rachyl and Kerry’s old friend Jeremiah, Kerry’s new manager Tori, and Jackson’s childhood friend Stephen, who helps him navigate his relationships with girlfriend Baylee and Alexandra. Also entering the mix this season is Molly, Alexandra’s friend and instigator who voices a strong and loud opinion on everything and everyone she encounters. The second season will premiere Thursday, January 3 at 10 pm ET/PT. Watch a preview below.

After its run on ABC from 2004-2010, CMT has revived the reality series Wife Swap for its Thursday night lineup. Each episode will feature two families from different walks of life who switch spouses and slowly learn to embrace their differences in order to come together. The one-hour, 10-episode series spotlights families from different geographical and social backgrounds that swap spouses; showcasing hot-button issues like politics, classism, gender and race with the end goal of everyone finding common ground. During each switch, the new spouses must at first adhere to exactly the same rules and lifestyle of the spouses being replaced, only to later establish their own rules. At the end, the two couples meet for the first time, where they discuss what they learned from the swap and what changes and new rules will remain once they return home. Wife Swap premieres on February 28 at 10 pm ET/PT.