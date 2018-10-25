EXCLUSIVE: A Clueless feature remake is in the works at Paramount with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and Glow writer Marquita Robinson penning the script.

The movie is quite early in development, so details are minimal in regards to whether it’s a fresh new take for the millennium and if older characters will be reprising their roles.

The original 1995 film directed and written by Amy Heckerling is a cult Gen X classic, loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, and provided a satirical window into the Beverly Hills high school scene of the day. The movie put a number of young actors and actresses on the map who flourished in the wake of the pic’s release including Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy. In the movie, Silverstone played superficial, but well-intention teen Cher Horowitz who is trying to find love while living life with her curmudgeon litigator father played by Dan Hedaya. Scott Rudin and Robert Lawrence produced the original movie which spawned a TV series that initially launched on ABC for one season before moving over to Paramount’s former UPN network for two seasons.

Tracy Oliver Shutterstock

News of a Clueless remake follows the recent headlines about the Clueless musical making its debut on Off Broadway with The New Group producing and Dove Cameron in the lead as Cher. The musical goes into previews on Nov. 20, and opens on Dec. 11 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Kristin Hanggi directs with a book by Amy Heckerling, choreography by Kelly Devine and reimagined ’90s hit songs. On the film side, Paramount has another remake coming out on Feb. 8, a reboot of the Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want titled What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson in the lead and directed by Nancy Myers and Adam Shankman.

Oliver is writing the Paramount Television African American take on the famed comedy feature The First Wives Club. She also recently adapted the Nicola Yoon novel The Sun Is Also A Star which MGM/Warner Bros./Alloy Entertainment is releasing on May 17 next year. Oliver has the distinction of becoming the first African-American woman to write a movie that grossed over $100 million domestically, that being Girls Trip. She is repped by ICM, Artists First and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Robinson has been part of the writing staffs for Netflix’s Glow and Fox’s New Girl.