The New Group’s upcoming Off Broadway Clueless, The Musical – with Dove Cameron in the lead role of Cher – has announced the rest of its cast. Among the players: Dave Thomas Brown (as Josh), Ephie Aardema (Tai) and Zurin Villanueva (Dionne) – roles played in the 1995 film by Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Stacy Dash, respectively.

Also in the cast: Lori Alan (Miss Geist/Ms. Stoeger), Sara Andreas (Heather), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray), Will Connolly (Travis), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Lucy), Tessa Grady (Amber), L’ogan J’ones (Max), Chris Hoch (Mel, others), Darius Jordan Lee (Sean) and Justin Mortelliti (Christian). Ensemble/swing will include Tiffany Engen, Katie Goffman, Talya Groves, Jeff Kuhr and Brett Thiele.

Clueless, The Musical begins previews November 20, opens December 11, and runs through January 12 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Kristin Hanggi with book by Amy Heckerling, choreography by Kelly Devine and reimagined ’90s hit songs, Clueless will have scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Darrel Maloney, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and music direction by Matthew Smedal.

As Deadline reported first yesterday, Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Disney Channel’s Descendants movies, Hairspray Live!) will star as Cher Horowitz, the character played by Alicia Silverstone in Heckerling’s movie (photo above).