BBC Three and Pop have unveiled the first-look at the new season of youth-skewing mystery drama Clique.

The image shows Holly, played by Synnove Karlsen, and her new clique, this time a band of brothers rather than a group of young women.

The second season will explore the power of friendship between intensely smart, complicated and ambitious young people on the cusp of an ever-enticing but dangerous adult world. Living in a house share with Louise, played by Sophia Brown, and some younger, student activists, Holly is trying to put the past behind her. Nonetheless, she finds herself the subject of intense attention from those around her — fellow students keen to hear about the events of last year, but also a close-knit, smart and magnetic set of young men.

Led by charismatic, good-looking Jack, the boys’ clique of libertarian, freewheeling renegades has a no-nonsense attitude to what they see as a patronizing university administration. When they become embroiled in a campus-wide scandal, Holly is torn between the kinship she feels with them and the unnerving sense that something darker is at play. Do the clique boys represent the provocative fight-back response of fed-up youth, or are their politics hiding a more personal, insidious danger?

The second season stars Victoria’s Leo Suter, Outlander’s Stuart Harris and Darkest Hour’s Imogen King.

This comes after Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development at Pop told Deadline that the psychological thriller, which was created by Skins’ Jess Brittain, was a “really fun ride” that he hopes will help the channel move to the next level.

Clique creator Jess Brittain told Deadline that the show has been “reset” after season one. The second season was filmed in Scotland earlier this summer. She said that it’s “terrifying” what young people at university have to come up against these days, a perfect backdrop for a mystery thriller.

The second season of Clique, which is produced by BBC Studios and Balloon Entertainment, will launch early next year.