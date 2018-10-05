Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy as punk heroine Lisbeth Salander, is due to get its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival (Oct 18 -28), which revealed its lineup today.

Director Fede Alvarez, The Crown star Foy and additional key cast are due to attend the premiere. Sony has set a November 9 U.S. release for the anticipated latest instalment in the Millenium book series which will see computer hacker Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials. Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Sverrir Gudnason and Vicky Krieps also star.

The festival will host a strong lineup of movies including Bad Times At The El Royale, The House With a Clock In Its Walls, If Beale Street Could Talk and Boy Erased. The event will also show the first two episodes of Chan-wook Park’s first TV series, The Little Drummer Girl.

Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Jon Hamm are expected to attend the Italian premiere for opener El Royale. Closer will be Italian director Paolo Virzi’s Rome-set comedy Notti Magiche.

Festival guests set to take part in a stellar lineup of onstage conversations will include Martin Scorsese, Cate Blanchett, Sigourney Weaver, Michael Moore and Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux, who will discuss the future of festivals. Scorsese and Isabelle Huppert will be feted with lifetime achievement awards.