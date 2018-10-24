EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has obtained the North American distribution rights to SGT. Will Gardner, written and directed by Max Martini, who also stars in the drama alongside Power‘s Omari Hardwick, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Dermot Mulroney (August: Osage County), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order), JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist) and Gary Sinise (CBS’s CSI: NY). The pic will get a day-and-date theatrical and digital release in January.

Highlighting the post-war obstacles veterans face, the film follows Iraq War vet Will Gardner (Martini) who suffers from severe PTSD and a traumatic brain injury (TBI), which he sustained when he and his platoon, led by his fellow soldier and best friend, Tops (Hardwick), came under attack. Enduring painful flashbacks and humiliating setbacks in the present, Will sets out on a journey to reconcile with his young son and ex-wife (Röhm). Along the way, he encounters other veterans and a young woman (Rabe) who push him to confront some of his most painful memories in hopes of finding some peace and closure.

Martini and his filmmaking partner Michael Hagerty produced the pic via their production shingle, Mona Vista Productions, which plans to donate proceeds to Higher Ground, Warriors Heart, and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which are charities that support veterans suffering from TBI, PTSD, and veteran homelessness.

“Having witnessed firsthand the emotional impact and lingering effects on soldiers wounded in battle, we really appreciate the filmmakers’ commitment to not only empathize and inspire with their storytelling, but also contribute in a meaningful way to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission supporting the brave men and women who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom,” said Retired Four Star General and Gary Sinise Foundation CEO Robin Rand.

Mary Vernieu, Tanya Hill, and Matthew Hanson serve as exec producers.

The deal was negotiated by Cinedigm’s Melody Fowler and ICM on behalf of the filmmakers