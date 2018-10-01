Endemol Shine North America has named veteran TV and film executive Cindy Olsen as VP Marketing. She will oversee all day-to-day marketing operations for the production company behind Big Brother, Master Chef and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The former director of creative and account management at Universal Pictures, Olsen has more than 20 years of brand and marketing experience in television, including roles with ABC, Bravo, NBC, Fox and Buena Vista Television.

“Cindy brings a wealth of experience from some of the top networks and studios in the industry to our team here at Endemol Shine North America,” said SVP Digital, Marketing & Research Marisa Hammonds, to whom she’ll report. “Her creative instincts and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we continue to evolve how we grow and engage audiences around our shows and IP.”

While at Universal, Olsen led global and regional partner marketing, media and licensed campaigns for the studio’s theatrical releases in the U.S., Canada and EMEA. Before that she worked for NBC Entertainment’s Network Partnerships team, creating custom cross-platform content tied to NBC primetime programs, and served as director of strategic marketing partnerships at ABC Entertainment.

She also was director of consumer marketing at Bravo, where she spearheaded consumer marketing efforts for the series launch of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and director of network distribution for Fox Television Network.