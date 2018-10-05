EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a wacky first clip from R-Rated stop motion feature Chuck Steel: Night Of The Trampires, which played at Annecy and Fantasia and heads to Sitges this weekend.

The comedy-horror B movie homage is the debut film from UK-based animation house Animortal Studio and features the voices of the film’s writer-director-producer Mike Mort of Animortal, Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Paul Whitehouse (The Death Of Stalin).

Set in 1986, the film pays homage to the look and feel of 1980s cult action classics. It follows Chuck Steel, ‘the best God damn cop on the force’ according to his boss, Captain Jack Schitt. The cop-on-the-edge who doesn’t play by the rules has his work cut out for him when the Governor of Los Angeles reduces the licensing hours for clubs and bars, triggering a sudden, inexplicable spate of high profile assaults in the city.

The ambitious pic was developed and produced at Animortal Studio, a 23,000-square-foot stop-motion animation production and VFX facility in Bridgend, South Wales. A hefty 425 puppets were created to represent hundreds of different characters and the stop-motion content was shot at 24 frames per second. Animortal has a handful of film and TV projects in development.