With The Big Bang Theory in its final season, Chuck Lorre has teamed with several frequent collaborators for a new multi-camera comedy at CBS. The project, headlined by former Mike & Molly star Billy Gardell, has landed a pilot production commitment, emerging as an instant leading contender for CBS’ 2019-20 schedule.

Titled Bob Abishola, the multi-camera comedy comes from Big Bang, Young Sheldon and Mom co-creator/executive producer Lorre, Mom co-creator Eddie Gorodetsky and Mike & Molly alum Al Higgins, who have teamed with The Daily Show contributor Gina Yashere. Lorre’s long-time studio home, Warner Bros. TV, produces with Chuck Lorre Prods.

Comedy Central

In Bob Abishola, written by the quartet, after having a heart attack, a man (Gardell) falls in love with his Nigerian nurse and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

Lorre, Gorodetsky and Higgins executive produce.

This would mark the sixth consecutive series at CBS for Lorre in his current streak. It started with Two and a Half Men, which ran for 12 seasons, and was followed by Mike & Molly, which aired for 6 seasons, The Big Bang Theory, wrapping its run after 12 seasons, Mom, now in its sixth season, and Young Sheldon, in its second. Lorre executive produced all shows and co-created all but Mike & Molly. Outside of CBS, Lorre has Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas.

Gorodetsky is one of Lorre’s go-to writer-producers. He has served as executive producer on Two and a Half Men and Mom and as co-executive producer on Big Bang. Higgins was exec producer on Mike & Molly.

Comedian Yashere, born in London to Nigerian parents, broke into the American comedy scene in 2007 on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She is currently Contributor on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Following his six-year starring turn on Mike & Molly opposite Melissa McCarthy, actor-comedian Gardell has remained in the Chuck Lorre universe, recurring on Young Sheldon. He is repped by APA; Chris Dipetta at Artist Management International; and attorneys Adam Kaller and Ken Richmond.