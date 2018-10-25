Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Walking on Water, the documentary about famed installation artist Christo that had its world premiere last month at the Toronto Film Festival. The doc from Andrey M Paounov, which offers an inside, cinema verite look at the planning and construction of Christo’s 2016 piece The Floating Piers, will now hit theaters in spring 2019. It next screens November 1 at Doc NYC.

The Floating Piers, built on Italy’s Lake Iseo, was a 3-kilometer walkway that allowed visitors to walk across stretches of the lake giving the sensation of floating and walking on water. The piece, up for 16 days, drew more than 1.2 million visitors.

Kotva Films’ Izabella Tzenkova and Ring Films’ Valeria Giampietro produced.

“Walking on Water is truly a cinematic experience,” said Paounov. “With its verite style, it pays homage to the great documentary films of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Kino Lorber’s passion for cinematic documentaries that stand the test of time is a perfect home for this film. I am excited to partner with them and put it out on the big screen as it should be seen.”

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber and SVP Wendy Lidell and CAA Media Finance.