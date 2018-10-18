EXCLUSIVE: Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful) and Hera Hilmar (DaVinci’s Demons) have been cast as series regulars opposite Jason Momoa in Apple’s original drama series See, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2) and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Written by Knight and directed by Lawrence, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. Knight and Lawrence also serve as executive producers on the project, with Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin (Hidden Figures), Jenno Topping (Hidden Figures) and Kristen Campo (The Killing).

Camargo will play Tamacti Jun, the head of Queen Kane’s (Sylvia Hoeks) army. Hilmar is Maghra, a determined mother.

Camargo and Hilmar join previously announced Momoa, Hoeks, Alfre Woodard, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Nesta Cooper and Archie Madekwe.

Camargo was recently seen in Errol Morris’ Netflix series Wormwood and BBC mini-series City & the City. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Hamilton Hodell, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Michael Mahan.

Hilmar is known for her role as Vanessa on Starz’s DaVinci’s Demons and will next be seen leading the Peter Jackson-produced Mortal Engines. Her other credits include Brad Silberling’s An Ordinary Man and Baltasar Kormakur’s The Oath. She’s repped by 42, CAA and Management 360.