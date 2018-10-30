The world of Chrisley Knows Best is expanding. USA Network has renewed its flagship reality docuseries Chrisley Knows Best for a seventh season and greenlit a 16-episode spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, both for premiere in 2019.

The spinoff will center on Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they road trip from Nashville to Los Angeles and attempt to break out on their own in the big city. Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best will continue to follow Todd Chrisley and his family throughout its 26-episode order. The back-half of Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 will premiere November 28 at 9/8c, with two back-to-back episodes.

“Todd Chrisley and his entire family have opened their home and hearts to America, and we are so happy to be able to continue to grow, love and laugh with them,” said Heather Olander, Senior Vice President, Alternative Development and Production, USA Network. “In Growing Up Chrisley, Chase and Savannah are trying to make it on their own in a new city – but no matter what, they will always make their way back home. That’s why fans will be sure to see both of them in the new season of the flagship series as well.”

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are part of USA Network’s growing slate of unscripted programming, which includes the new country music showcase series Real Country (premiering November 13), Miz and Mrs., following the lives of WWE Superstars (and married couple) The Miz and Maryse, and the upcoming untitled docu-series following Southern personality Melissa Radke.

Chrisley Knows Best is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Hank Stepleton, Melissa Stokes and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

Growing Up Chrisley is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Jennifer Duncan and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.