Chris Pratt, with Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Universal’s Cowboy Ninja Viking both in limbo, is in negotiations to star in a the next move from Wind River and Yellowstone writer-director Taylor Sheridan, Deadline has confirmed. The movie is being produced by David Heyman and is set up at Warner Bros.

The plot is mostly under wraps, but it centers on a black ops team that goes after drug dealers who are being protected by the feds.

Sheridan’s TV series Yellowstone was recently renewed for a second season on Paramount Network after its Season 1 became the second most-watched drama of 2018 on ad-supported cable behind the The Walking Dead. The screenwriter of Sicario, its sequel and the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water made his feature directing debut last year with Wind River.

Pratt, who had a lucrative summer starring in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Infinity War, is next up in The Lego Movie 2, which bows February 8.

