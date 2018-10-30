Chloë Grace Moretz (Greta) and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) are attached to star as iconic outlaws Bonnie and Clyde in Kiké Maillo’s Love Is A Gun.

Marissa McMahon and Ashley Schlaifer of Kamala Films (A Private War) are producing alongside Sean and Bryan Furst (Daybreakers) of Skybound Entertainment. Endeavor Content is handling international sales and will present the project to buyers at AFM. CAA is co-repping domestic with the producers.

The story is based on author Jeff Guinn’s book Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story Of Bonnie And Clyde and adapted by Sheldon Turner (Up In The Air) with revisions by Johnny Newman (Narcos). Production on the movie, set in the 1930s, is scheduled to start in early 2019.

This is an audacious effort, seeing as the iconic couple have not been tackled for the big screen since Arthur Penn’s 1967 classic Bonnie and Clyde starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. There have been TV movies and mini-series about the pair.

Notorious criminals Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow traveled central U.S. with their gang during the Great Depression, robbing banks and killing when cornered or confronted.

“We are excited to reintroduce the iconic story of Bonnie and Clyde. Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time. Kike, Chloë and Jack are completely in sync about the character-driven approach we will be taking, and we feel lucky to have a creative team of this high caliber leading us forward,” said the producing team in a joint statement.

Maillo’s feature debut Eva, starring Daniel Brühl, premiered at the 2011 Venice Film Festival and was nominated for twelve Goya Awards, winning three including Best New Director. His most recent film was Spanish-language action thriller Toro.

