“I’m not an evil person, but these are desperate times.” So says Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she tries to come to terms with her half-witch, half-mortal existence.

Netflix has released the full trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the dark retelling of Sabrina the Teenage Witch starring Shipka as the title character, as part of its panel at New York Comic Con. As Sabrina faces her 16th birthday, she must decide between witch or mortal, while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the human world.

Sabrina is coming up against her dark baptism, with her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto), and Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) pushing for her to sign her name in the book and become a Bride of Satan. But it’s complicated, with her favorite (and possessed) teacher Mary Wardell (Michelle Gomez) becoming Madame Satan, a vengeful spirit determined to destroy Sabrina and everything she holds dear.

Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood also star. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.