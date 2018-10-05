Greenleaf alum Tye White is joining NBC’s Chicago Fire in a recurring role. White will play Tyler, a former athlete turned college scout on the seventh season of the Dick Wolf series.

Chicago Fire looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city. Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov star.

Wolf and Derek Haas executive produce with Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

White was previously a series regular on the first three seasons of OWN drama series Greenleaf. He also recurred as Jason Simpson, O.J.’s oldest son, on the hit FX miniseries American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, as well as recurring on the long-running series NCIS: Los Angeles. He is repped by Pantheon, Luber Roklin Entertainment and J Pervis Talent.