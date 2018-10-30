Jordan Belfi (American Curious) has signed on for a recurring role in NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Belfi will play Gordan, an intelligent, hot-headed and privileged businessman who is fierce in the boardroom.

Chicago Fire looks into the lives of the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 who risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city. Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov star.

Dick Wolf and Derek Haas executive produce with Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Belfi, known for his role as Adam Davies on Entourage, most recently was seen as the lead in feature American Curious. He also recurs on the CW’s All American. He’s repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Global Artists Agency.