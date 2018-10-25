CheddarTV, the financial news service aimed at millennials, is doubling down on its youthful audience with today’s acquisition of RateMyProfessors from Viacom.

RateMyProfessors attracts some 6 million college students every month, who come to the website and app as they evaluate their choices of courses and professors. They author about 125,000 posts, rating classes and talking about their professors.

Cheddar CEO Jon Steinberg said he plans to incorporate RateMyProfessors as part of CheddarU, a live news network available on more than 600 college campuses that was created from its acquisition in May of Viacom’s MTV Network on Campus.CheddarU is beamed to screens in campus cafeterias, gyms, and other public spaces, as well as campus cable television systems.

“This is a strategy for us to be the defining college media partner,” Steinberg told Deadline. “Shape habits as young people graduate. They ain’t watching CNN or CNBC.”

Cheddar is available on Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. IT broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network.

The company’s founder, Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Comcast Ventures, AT&T and Amazon.