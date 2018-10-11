Here’s the first look at Cheat, ITV and Sundance Now’s forthcoming dark drama starring The Night Manager’s Katherine Kelly and Three Girl’s Molly Windsor. The four-part series is being rolled out by All3Media International at next week’s Mipcom.

The psychological thriller, created by newcomer Gaby Hull, was commissioned by British broadcaster ITV and AMC Network’s SVOD platform boarded in June.

All3Media International

Kelly plays university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose, played by Windsor, and is thrust into a case of academic deception, which has fatal consequences. Humans and Mr Selfridge star Tom Goodman-Hill plays Leah’s university professor boyfriend James, while Unforgotten’s Lorraine Ashbourne and Spooks and Victoria star Peter Firth play her parents. The Young Ones’ Adrian Edmondson plays Rose’s father William.

Cheat is exec produced by Two Brothers Pictures founders Harry and Jack Williams and Christoper Aird. Fleabag producer Lydia Hampson produces, while Lucky Man director Louise Hooper will direct all four episodes.

The series is distributed globally by All3Media International, whose CEO Louise Pedersen called it a “fabulously taut thriller”. It is likely to air later this year.

Producer Hampson felt strongly about getting a female director to tell the story. “I really wanted a female director on this because it’s got two female leads, two incredible minds set in a prestigious university, that was really important as it was two woman who outsmart each other at every move. I felt quite strongly that there needed to be a woman on the other side of the camera telling that story because it felt like an important dynamic on the set,” she said.

Director Hooper said she really wanted to make sure the audience felt the tension on-screen on this “one in a million thriller”. “My ambition for Cheat is an extremely stylish cinematic thriller, a real rollercoaster. Nerve tingling and exciting. What I love as a director of such a fantastic series is to really get my teeth into making you feel all the tension and spine tingling feelings.”