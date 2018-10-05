Nick Hargrove is set as a series regular in the CW’s Charmed dramedy reboot, from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios.

Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, the Charmed reboot centers on three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

Hargrove plays Parker. President of the Phi Delta Upsilon fraternity, Parker is the quintessential upper-class pretty boy with a wild streak and a sensitive side. His charm and confidence catch Maggie’s (Jeffery) eye when he defends her from a rude customer at her waitressing job.

Hargrove initially was cast as a recurring, then bumped up to series regular.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who is set to direct.

Hargrove also will be seen in an upcoming recurring role on Starz’s Counterpart. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Allegory Talent.