It’s Sony, Angels. We have a new date for you to go to work. The studio said tonight that its reboot of Charlie’s Angels now will open wide on November 1, 2019 — five weeks after its original date.

If 11/1/19 sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the slot just vacated by Warner Bros’ superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The nerdiest of veteran studio release-date watchers also might recognize that date: It’s the same weekend frame when the first Charlie’s Angels movie opened in 2000.

Shutterstock (1-3); Michael Shelford (4)

The new film, whose crimefighting trio comprises Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, follows a new next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Since the two original films starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, the Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams.

Charlie’s Angels now will put up its dukes against three other wide releases: another sequel (Fox untitled third film in the Kingsman series), another movie based on a tale that’s been filmed before (Lionsgate’s Midway) and a toon based on a popular videogame character (Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog). Sony originally had its film penciled in for September 27, 2019