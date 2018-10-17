EXCLUSIVE: David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded international sales rights to drama Jungleland, starring Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), Charlie Hunnam (Sons Of Anarchy), Jessica Barden (End Of The F***ing World) and Jonathan Majors (White Boy Rick). CAA and WME will rep U.S.

In Jungleland, a reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Barden) — the girlfriend of a dangerous mob boss — exposes the cracks in their bond along the way. Mister Smith will launch sales on the project at the upcoming AFM.

Max Winkler (Flower) directs the script he wrote with Theodore B. Bressman and David Branson Smith. Romulus Entertainment financed the pic, which recently wrapped shoot. Producers are Brad Feinstein (Fences), Jules Daly (The Grey), and Scott Free duo Kevin Walsh (Manchester By The Sea) and Ryan Stowell (Manchester By The Sea).

Garrett commented, “Jungleland is an exceptional screenplay with finely painted characters and a compelling narrative. Under Max’s deft direction it promises to be something very special.”

Mister Smith’s slate also includes Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit, the Elle Fanning-starring Toronto buzz title which sold to Mickey Liddell for domestic; Grant Sputore’s I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard; and The Silence starring Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka, directed by John Leonetti.