Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International has come on board to handle international rights on the dramatic thriller Stripped. Pic reps the feature directorial debut of veteran camera operator Patrick O’Brien. Matthew O’Brien wrote the script in which Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox and Pitch Perfect‘s Brittany Snow star. Radiant will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

Stripped is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of di Bonaventura Pictures and O’Brien in partnership with Vancouver-based Lighthouse Pictures.

Mimi Steinbauer, founder and CEO of Radiant Films said, “Radiant is delighted to be a part of this fun, alluring thriller with a line-up of exciting talent in front of and behind the camera. Buyers are hungry for just this sort of dynamic material, and Patrick’s vision for this film will surely deliver a hit.”

Cox plays the lead role of Will Hickey, a married professional, who becomes increasingly obsessed with a high-priced escort leading him down a dark path of deception and murder. Snow will play Will’s wife, Penny. Cameras rolls next spring in Vancouver.

Cox is repped by WME and United Agents in the UK and Snow is a client of WME and Principal Entertainment. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is coming off last summer’s big hit, The Meg, which made over $527M worldwide. Up next for di Bonaventura is Paramount’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee on Dec. 21 and Pet Sematary on April 5.

Radiant International’s current slate includes forthcoming dark comedy The Price of Admission, to star Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan and Jeff Goldblum, the Cannes Un Certain Regard premiere Manto directed by Nandita Das, the thriller The Gingerbread Girl adapted from Stephen King’s novella, Don’t Go, directed by David Gleeson and starring Stephen Dorff and Melissa George and critical favorite Who We Are Now, starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto., Ashes in the Snow starring Bel Powley and Lisa Loven Kongsli,and the YA thriller The Changeover starring Erana James, Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey, and Lucy Lawless, and Nicholas Galitzine.