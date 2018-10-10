Misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault and improper sexual contact have been dropped against Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Potomac cast member Michael Darby.

“The case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence,” Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office told the Washington Post Tuesday. “The complaining witness states there were no witnesses who actually saw the incident.”

Darby had been accused of groping a cameraman shooting an episode of the show. Korionoff said though there were no witnesses, the alleged victim “did inform his supervisors immediately after. He provided several contact numbers for his supervisors, however no one ever called us back. We called the complaining witness to update him, however he hasn’t returned our call.”

Bravo and Real Housewives‘ production company Truly Original said in statements last month that it had “suspended filming” of Darby following the allegations. Both said they take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have guidelines in place to ensure a safe workplace.

“Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production,” Truly Original said in the September 28 statement.

Darby’s current status on the show is not known. Deadline has reached out to Bravo and Truly Original for comment.

The final episode of Season 3 of Bravo’s RHOP aired in August.