EXCLUSIVE: Let the games begin in the UK. Viacom’s Channel 5 is remaking long-running U.S. entertainment show Hollywood Game Night.

The British commercial broadcaster has ordered a UK version of the NBC Universal format from Monkey Kingdom, the Made In Chelsea and Newlyweds producers that it owned by the Hollywood studio. The UK version will have a different title.

In the U.S., the summer show is hosted by Glee star Jane Lynch and is in its sixth season.

The show features two contestants who are transported from their everyday lives into a night of fun as they step beyond the velvet rope and rub shoulders with some of their favorite stars and compete for the chance to win up to $25,000. The network said the upcoming season will feature new challenges and the return of the supersized backyard games.

In the UK, the show will feature two teams of celebrity guests playing games that test pop culture knowledge, acting skills, and nerves. I hear there will also be a studio band.

Hollywood Game Night‘s summer 2017 run averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers overall in Live+7-Day, per Nielsen. That’s up 38% in the demo and 1.6 million viewers, or up 50% versus the show’s spring-summer averages for the prior year. Last summer’s Game Night ranked No. 1 in its timeslot among the Big 4 networks with each of its final five telecasts in adults 18-49.

The U.S. series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The executive producers are Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Binkow.

It is the latest U.S. format remade by Channel 5; earlier this year, Deadline revealed that it was bringing back The Bachelor. Warner Bros-owned Ricochet is producing the revamped entertainment to air next year. The ten-part series will start filming in South Africa in the autumn.