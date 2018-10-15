The CBSN streaming news network expanded its live coverage with CBSN AM, an hourlong daily live show airing at 7 AM ET.

Veteran journalists Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers will anchor the morning show, highlighting the day’s most stories and previewing what’s ahead. Green will anchor the full hour with Duthiers joining her at 7:30 AM.

“CBSN viewers have made it clear to us that they want more live coverage in the morning,” said Christy Tanner, executive vice president and general manager of CBS News Digital. “‘CBSN AM’ will give our audience more depth and insight on the day’s biggest stories and feature more international coverage from our global team.”

As CBSN approaches its four-year anniversary, the network continues to focus on using audience insights to deliver programming viewers want, a strategy that’s helped fuel its growth.

Darius Walker is the senior executive producer of CBSN and Rob Gifford is the managing editor.