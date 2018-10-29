Scott Koondel, a 25-year CBS-Paramount veteran, is stepping down as EVP and Chief Corporate Content Licensing Officer for CBS Corp. He plans to launch an independent production and distribution company that will be based at CBS Studio Center in Studio City under a first-look arrangement with CBS.

Koondel will transition in December to the new venture, which will package, produce and license programming for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He will also advise media companies on M&A initiatives and business strategies for licensing to MVPDs and direct-to-consumer services.

Koondel has served as Chief Corporate Content Licensing Officer for CBS Corp. since 2012, reporting to current CBS President and Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello in his previous role as EVP and CFO, CBS Corp. The news of his exit from the executive ranks comes a week after CBS announced that 30-year veteran Paul Franklin would step down as president of CBS TV Distribution amid an ongoing dramatic overhaul of CBS Corp. after the exit of Les Moonves in early September.

“Scott has a passion for quality programming and licensing television content in creative ways,” said Ianniello. “He brings an entrepreneurial spirit to the distribution business that has greatly benefitted CBS and its programming for more than a decade. We thank him for these accomplishments and wish him much continued success as he launches his new venture.”

In his most recent role, Koondel was responsible for maximizing revenue from the licensing and distribution of content from all CBS business units, along with the CBS library and programming assets associated with CBS’ interest in the CW. He orchestrated the licensing agreements for the CW programming with Hulu and Netflix that were a game changer for the young network. He also worked with CBS TV Studios on the model for putting high-end summer scripted programming on CBS, such as Under the Dome and Zoo, by financing it via licensing upfront streaming windows. He also packaged and oversaw the sales of America’s Next Top Model to VH1 as well as Hip Hop Squares (VH1), Drop the Mic (TBS), Carpool Karaoke (Apple) and Just Another Immigrant (Showtime).

Koondel previously was President of Distribution for CBS TV Distribution. He was instrumental in the deals that brought CBS library programming to Netflix and Amazon, among others.

Previously, Koondel served as EVP, Off-Network, Cable and Interactive Media for CBS TV Distribution, following its creation after the September 2006 merger of King World and CBS Paramount Domestic Television. Before the merger he had been EVP, Distribution, CBS Paramount Domestic Television. Over the years, he played a key role in the integration of Viacom Productions, Spelling Entertainment, Worldvision and Rysher’s television assets into CBS Paramount Domestic Television.

Prior to CBS’ separation from Viacom in January 2006, Koondel oversaw distribution for Paramount Pictures’ theatrical features and managed its library of more than 3,600 titles and held executive positions at Tribune Television, A&E Cable Networks and Cox Communications.

“I am proud of what we have been able to achieve during my 25 years at CBS and Paramount,” said Koondel. “As I look to the future, I am excited to have the opportunity to pursue something more entrepreneurial, with the freedom and flexibility to cast a wider net within the industry. I am grateful that this venture will allow me to combine my passions for content creation, distribution and exploitation in a new and dynamic way. Through the years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many talented executives at CBS, and it’s a privilege to maintain these relationships as I launch my venture on the historic CBS Radford lot.”