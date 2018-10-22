CBS Studios International has snapped up the global rights to Australian quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention? The move is a rare international pick up for the sales division of the U.S. studio, which will sell the format to global broadcasters alongside Wheel of Fortune and America’s Next Top Model.

The show airs on CBS-owned Network Ten in Australia and is currently in its sixth season. The quiz show, which is the highest rated in the genre domestically and the channel’s third highest rating show behind Masterchef Australia and The Bachelor Australia, sees a host ask well-known and well-informed guests, made up of comedians, radio presenters and TV stars, questions about the news of the week.

It is produced by Working Dog Productions, the Australian indie behind improvised comedy Thank God You’re Here. It comes after CBS acquired Network Ten last year.

“HYBPA? joins CBS’ portfolio of the biggest formats on television; from Wheel of Fortune and America’s Next Top Model,” said Paul Gilbert, Senior Vice President, International Formats, CBS Studios International. “This agreement is a terrific example of the new synergies we have in Australia since acquiring Network Ten, and we look forward to partnering with the team at Working Dog Productions to make HYBPA? a global success.”

“We are proud and delighted to bring the show we love to the rest of the world,” said Michael Hirsh, Executive Producer, Working Dog Productions. “We’re grateful to CBS for the opportunity to share what has become the one Aussie show families bookmark to watch together every week.”