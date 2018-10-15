CBS News is bulking up its morning news coverage on CBSN, its 24/7 streaming news network, with CBSN AM, its first live daily programming in the 7-8 AM ET hour.

The program, anchored by Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers, will feature domestic and international stories, as well as a detailed look at what’s ahead in the news cycle. Green will anchor the full hour, with Duthiers joining her at 7:30 AM.

“CBSN viewers have made it clear to us that they want more live coverage in the morning,” said Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President and General Manager of CBS News Digital. “‘CBSN AM’ will give our audience more depth and insight on the day’s biggest stories and feature more international coverage from our global team.”

CBS said CBSN set new viewership records in September, which is now the top-ranked month in 2018 for total streams and the second-ranked month of all time, behind November 2016. The network said CBSN also helped drive CBSNews.com to its top-ranked quarter to date for unique visitors and visits in the third quarter of 2018. No specific numbers were released.

Darius Walker is the senior executive producer of CBSN and Rob Gifford is the managing editor.

CBSN is available live, 24/7 via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps. It can be streamed via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.