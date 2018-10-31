CBS’ influence on Australian broadcaster Network Ten is starting to show after it revealed it would launch three CBS All Access original series on a rebranded digital platform.

The network, which CBS acquired last year, is to launch One Dollar, Strange Angel and Tell Me A Story? on its 10 All Access service, which will go live in December.

10 All Access will offer more than 7,000 commercial-free episodes of shows including the first season of The Good Fight as well as classic shows such as The Good Wife, NCIS, Frasier, Cheers and Survivor and local hits.

Network Ten’s chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said, “How brilliant is it to be launching 10 All Access with three incredible CBS All Access original series in One Dollar, Strange Angel and Tell Me A Story? They are three exciting series that have recently launched in the U.S. Outside of the originals, 10 All Access will be the place where people can enjoy the best binge-worthy entertainment from CBS and 10.”

“The launch of All Access here is a unique opportunity to expand the 10 brand in the market and create more connections with Australian audiences,” added Armando Nuñez, president and CEO for the CBS Global Distribution Group and chief content licensing officer for the CBS Corporation.

Elsewhere, Network Ten revealed a raft of new titles including three original high-end dramas.

My Life is Murder stars Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless as complex, contrary and compelling investigator Alexa Crowe, who cannot help fighting the good fight – whether it is solving murders or combatting the small frustrations of everyday life. The show is produced by Bondi Rescue producer CJZ and distributed internationally by DCD Rights.

The Secrets She Keeps is a story of two women with explosive secrets that could destroy their lives, while Five Bedrooms features five strangers meet on a singles table at a wedding and decide to buy a house together. The latter is produced by Hoodlum Entertainment, the company behind ABC Studios International’s Ioan Gruffudd-fronted crime drama Harrow.

Finally, Network Ten has acquired The Gilded Age, the NBC period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes set in the boom years of 1880s New York City as well as Roseanne-less comedy The Connors.