Laurie Rosenfield, who joined CBS as a human resources executive in May, has been named Chief People Officer, a key role as the company looks to shape its post-Les Moonves culture.

Based in New York and reporting to acting CEO Joe Ianniello, Rosenfield will focus on “people and culture,” according to the official announcement, as well as many traditional HR functions. While not every traditional media firm has a chief people officer, the title has become increasingly common in corporate America in recent years, especially at tech companies and startups focused on finding and keeping talent.

“We are very pleased to name Laurie to this new position as we continue to reassess and strengthen the culture here at CBS,” Ianniello said. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this role has been created to ensure we remain steadfast in our commitment to putting our people first. Laurie’s expertise in attracting, developing and retaining the best talent, coupled with her focus on the opportunity in front of us to strengthen our workplace, made her the natural choice to take on this vitally important responsibility.”

Moonves departed in September, capping a 24-year run at the company, after numerous women accused him of sexual harassment misconduct.

Rosenfield, who came to CBS after a stint as a managing director of executive search for MediaLink, pointed to the history of CBS in her quote in the company’s announcement.

“The goal of transforming our shared experience into new accomplishments is an opportunity for all of us,” she said. “Our rich legacy of creativity is taking us forward into the digital future – an inflection point, which will see our mission and our values driven by our biggest asset, our people. I am honored and humbled to take on this role.”

Rosenfield has specialized in executive search and talent development since 2002. At MediaLink, a multi-faceted advisory firm, she guided clients “experiencing disruption at the intersection of media, marketing, entertainment, advertising and technology,” the release said.

Before that, she had executive positions at Wolters Kluwer, Bishop Partners Executive Search and CTPartners. Rosenfield worked for CBS earlier in her career in network sales and affiliate relations. She has also had programming and development roles early on in the motion picture divisions for both United Artists Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.