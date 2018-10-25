CBS is co-producing Israeli drama District Y from the team behind Fauda and Homeland – its first non-English language international co-production.

CBS Studios International has partnered with Alon Aranya’s Paper Plane Productions, Fauda and False Flag writer and creator Leora Kamenetzky, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, and L. Benasuly Productions, the company behind Hatufim, the original inspiration for Homeland.

District Y, which is part of CBS’ first-look agreement with Paper Plane, is a ten-part series that centres on a special police unit in Jaffa, Israel, the southern tip of Tel Aviv where Jews and Arabs live together as the city undergoes an accelerated gentrification.

When a 17-year-old Jewish girl is murdered, the local police precinct finds itself under pressure to establish a special task force charged with investigating both the murder and a notorious Arab crime family responsible for the street war in Jaffa. An Arab-Jewish cop and an Israeli-Russian cop who is Christian, are assigned to the special task force. The cops, the crime families and the Arab and Jewish residents of Jaffa will soon be asked to reconsider their allegiances when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict deters the authorities from enforcing the law, resulting in the death toll spiralling out of control.

The deal, which was brokered in Israel by Meir Kotler, will see the Israeli producers leverage CBS’ creative, financial and global distribution resources. It includes worldwide distribution and international remake rights for the series, which is being developed by Kan.