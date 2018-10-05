CBS has hired an issues advisory firm to help direct the $20 million it pledged to donate to organizations working to foster safe work environments and eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace.

The media company announced it would make these contributions as a sign of its commitment to a healthy corporate culture, following the resignation of its former chief executive, Les Moonves, amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“While we continue to focus on strengthening our own company’s culture, it’s also important that we support the organizations that are helping to ensure safety and equity in our industry, as well as providing both prevention and assistance for victims of sexual assault, abuse and harassment in all workplaces,” said Joe Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO.

CBS hired Rally, an issues advocacy and strategy firm that has worked with such advocacy groups as Time’s Up, the ACLU, the American Foundation for Equal Rights. It will help CBS and Moonves select organizations that would receive grants.

“Powerful companies have a responsibility to be leaders in changing workplace culture, and we are happy to bring Rally’s expertise to this conversation,” said principal Lara Bergthold.

CBS plans to announce the recipients of the grant funds by Dec. 14.

Organizations that wished to be considered for the fund should email cbsfund@wearerally.com.