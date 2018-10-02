CBS Television Studios has fired Brad Kern, the former showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, the company confirmed.

“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on NCIS: New Orleans and his overall deal with the studio,” said a spokesperson for CBS Television Studios.

Deadline reported in May that Kern was stepping down as executive producer/showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, but would remain as consultant on the series.

The move followed reports in December of 2017 that Kern had been the subject of two human resources investigations by CBS TV Studios stemming from his work on the studio’s popular CBS crime procedural. The inquiries centered on allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination against women — particularly working mothers — and racially charged comments, among other issues, Variety reported at the time.

Following the second investigation, Kern was reportedly assigned to and underwent six months of sensitivity training/counseling, which he completed in February.

Kern’s dismissal comes at a time when the media company has been roiled by allegations of sexual harassment, which resulted in the resignation of longtime CEO Les Moonves, and firing of 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager.

Representatives for Kern told Deadline that they had no comment on the move by CBS.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of Kern’s firing.