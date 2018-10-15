CBS has put in development multi-camera comedy Siblings, from David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and The Ranch co-executive producer Brian Keith Etheridge, and CBS Television Studios.

Written and executive produced by Hornsby and Etheridge, Siblings centers on two very different siblings who decide to live together and raise their kids after one of them gets divorced.

Hornsby has been on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia since the second season, rising to executive producer. As an actor, Hornsby’s credits include Good Girls, The Goldbergs and Baskets in addition to his recurring role of “Rickety Cricket” on Sunny. This marks Hornsby return to CBS where he created, executive produced and starred in the comedy series How To Be a Gentleman.

Etheridge most recently served as co-executive producer on Netflix’s The Ranch. His other writing/producing credits include a four-year stint on Mike & Molly, along with The Dangerous Book for Boys, The Goldbergs and The Mick. He also has written for Comedy Central hits South Park and Workaholics and was the head writer and a performer on Spike TV’s The Joe Schmo Show.