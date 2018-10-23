CBS has put in development Amerikhans, a multi-camera Pakistani-American family comedy from Man With a Plan writer Farhan Arshad and co-executive producer Mark Gross, Comedy Dynamics, Imagine Television and CBS TV Studios, where Gross is under a deal.

Written by Arshad, Amerikhans centers around a young Pakistani-American guy who must make amends with his estranged family when he and his girlfriend take in his cousins and grandfather, turning their previously carefree lives upside down.

Arshad, who is of Pakistani descent, executive produces. Gross, who will be supervising Farhhan also is executive producing alongside Michael Pelmont, Matt Ochacher and Brian Volk-Weiss via Comedy Dynamics, the producing arm of the Nacelle Company, and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Samie Falvey. Imagine TV, where the project is overseen by Jillian Kugler, produces in association with CBS TV Studios.

Before joining CBS/CBS TV Studios’ CBS’ Man With A Plan starring Matt LeBlanc, where he is Executive Story Editor, Arshad wrote for Dr. Ken and Kirby Buckets, and created and starred in the Web series Brownies. He is an alumni of the the Disney Storyteller’s Program and Comedy Central’s Summer School.

Gross is a co-executive producer on CBS’ Man With A Plan. Two seasons ago, he wrote and executive produced multi-camera comedy Brothered Up for CBS,about an African-American cop partnered with a Pakistani cop, which went to pilot starring D.L Hughley and Adhir Kalyan. Gross previously worked on all six seasons of CBS sitcom Mike & Molly.

Imagine TV’s series portfolio includes Empire on Fox, Genius and Mars on Nat Geo and the upcoming Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu. This development season, the company also sold a Jessica Gao comedy to ABC.

Arshad is repped by APA, Nacelle and Felker Toczek. Gross is repped by WME.